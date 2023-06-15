Theme
A general view shows Damascus, Syria, April 22, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)
A general view shows Damascus, Syria, April 22, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters)

US announces additional $920 mln in aid for Syria, State Department says

Reuters
The United States announced $920 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Syria during an aid conference in Brussels on Thursday, the State Department said.

The announcement brings the total US humanitarian assistance to Syria and the region this year to $1.1 billion, and almost $16.9 billion since the start of the country’s war, the department said in a statement.

