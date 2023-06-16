Russia, Turkey agree on Putin visit to Turkey ‘soon’: Report

President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed that the Russian leader will visit Turkey “soon,” Interfax cited Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov as saying on Friday.

In May, the Kremlin said on Wednesday President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan would hold a meeting in the foreseeable future, although it was not yet agreed when and where the meeting would take place.

Advertisement

Putin congratulated his “dear friend” Erdogan after the latter’s victory in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

NATO could remove hurdles on Ukraine’s path to membership: German defense minister

Denmark, Netherlands buy Ukraine 14 Leopards after reported Russian tanks destruction

Presidents of Russia, Algeria pledge to deepen ‘strategic’ ties