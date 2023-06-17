Theme
Smoke rises above buildings as people wait on the side of a road with some belongings, in Khartoum on June 10, 2023. A 24-hour ceasefire took effect on June 10 between Sudan's warring generals but, with fears running high it will collapse like its predecessors, US and Saudi mediators warn they may break off mediation efforts. (Photo by AFP)
Smoke rises above buildings as people wait on the side of a road with some belongings, in Khartoum on June 10, 2023. (AFP)

Air strike kills 17 people including 5 children in Sudan capital Khartoum: Report

Reuters
Sudanese health authorities said 17 people including five children were killed in an air strike in southern Khartoum on Saturday.

“Yarmouk district was targeted with an air strike and early estimates refer to the killing of 17 people with five children amongst them and the destruction of 25 homes,” the health department of the Sudanese capital said in a post on its Facebook page.

