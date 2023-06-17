Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister arrives in Iran

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Tehran on Saturday where he will meet with top Iranian officials, an Al Arabiya correspondent and Iranian state media reported.

Prince Faisal’s visit will include meetings with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Al Arabiya’s correspondent said.

In March, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced that they had reached an agreement, brokered by China, to reestablish diplomatic relations after seven years of no formal ties.

Under the deal, Riyadh and Tehran agreed to reopen embassies and consulates in each other’s territories and implement security and economic cooperation agreements that were signed over 20 years ago.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by pro-regime protesters on its embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh earlier this month. Saudi Arabia has not yet said when it will reopen its embassy in Tehran or who its envoy to the Islamic Republic will be.

