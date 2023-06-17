Sudan’s warring factions agree new 72-hour ceasefire: US-Saudi Arabia statement

Sudan’s warring factions have agreed to a new 72-hour ceasefire starting at 6 a.m. local time on Sunday, mediators Saudi Arabia and the United States said in a joint statement.

“The parties agreed that during the ceasefire they will refrain from prohibited movements, attacks, use of military aircraft or drones, artillery strikes, reinforcement of positions and resupply of forces, and will refrain from seeking military advantage during the ceasefire,” the statement read.

