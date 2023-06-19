Israeli forces kill three Palestinians, wound at least 29 others in Jenin

Israeli forces, backed by military helicopters, killed three Palestinians and wounded at least 28 others on Monday during ra raid on a flashpoint town in the occupied West Bank, local gunmen and medical officials said.

The Palestinian health ministry said one of them was a fifeteen year old boy.

“Two martyrs and 28 injured as a result of the ongoing (Israeli) aggression on Jenin,” a statement from the Palestinian health ministry said, without elaborating on the identity of those killed.

Jenin’s deputy governor, Kamal Abu al-Rub, told AFP the Israeli forces had launched the raid at around 04:00 am (0100 GMT).

“The army stormed the (Jenin refugee) camp and the city after the dawn prayer in large numbers, and there was intense gunfire,” he said.

An AFP photographer in Jenin confirmed that fighting was ongoing as of 08:40 am (0540 GMT).

Israel’s military alleged that it had launched the raid on Jenin to detain Palestinians suspected of attacks and that troops had exchanged fire with gunmen, hitting several of them.

Video circulated on social media showed an explosion enveloping an armored vehicle as shots rang out. Another clip showed an Israeli army helicopter launching missiles on the town.

The armed group Islamic Jihad said it was taking part in clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin, among areas in the northern West Bank that has seen intensified raids by Israel over the past 15 months.

At least one Palestinian was detained during Monday’s raid, witnesses in Jenin said.

Israeli forces have killed at least 161 Palestinians since the start of the year.

(With AFP and Reuters)

