Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn at the Lebanese Press Syndicate in Beirut on January 8, 2020. (AFP)
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn sues company for more than $1 billion

Reuters
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has sued the company for more than $1 billion in a lawsuit filed to Lebanon’s public prosecutor last month, according to a copy of the lawsuit seen by Reuters.

The lawsuit accuses Nissan along with two other companies and 12 named individuals of crimes including defamation, slander and libel, and fabricating material evidence.

Ghosn, once a leading light of the global car industry, was arrested in Japan in late 2018 and charged with financial misconduct.

He denied the charge and said his detention was part of a plot by Nissan executives to block a merger.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his childhood home, more than three years ago, saying he was escaping a “rigged” justice system in Japan.

A judicial source said a court session would take place on September 18.

