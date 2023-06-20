Saudi FM urges Sudan’s army, RSF to adhere to aid efforts

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan urged Sudan’s army and Rapid Support Forces to adhere to efforts that aim to facilitate humanitarian work, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

During separate phone calls with army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Prince Faisal also called for protecting civilians and humanitarian workers and voiced the importance of securing humanitarian passages to allow the delivery of aid.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The FM also reiterated the Kingdom’s call to end all forms of military escalation and reach a political solution to restore security and stability in Sudan.



The power struggle between the Burhan and Daglo has turned the capital into a war zone plagued by looting, led to outbursts of fighting in other regions, and triggered a sharp escalation of violence in Darfur in western Sudan.



Previous ceasefires brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States at talks in Jeddah have allowed for the delivery of some humanitarian aid as fighting has subsided, but both sides have repeatedly violated the agreements.



The conflict, which erupted over disputes about a plan for a transition to elections under a civilian government four years after Omar al-Bashir was overthrown during a popular uprising, has intensified since early June.



With Reuters



Read more:

Air strike kills 17 people including 5 children in Sudan capital Khartoum: Report

War in Sudan has displaced one million children: UNICEF

US says fight against human trafficking must include boys, young men