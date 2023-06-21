Theme
A man walks amidst burnt cars, reportedly set ablaze by Israeli settlers, in the area of in al-Lubban al-Sharqiya in the occupied West Bank on June 21, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinians in West Bank village say Israeli settlers torched dozens of homes, cars

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Palestinian residents of a West Bank village said on Wednesday that hundreds of Israeli settlers have entered the community and set fire to dozens of homes and cars.

The attack comes a day after a pair of Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis outside a West Bank settlement.

Residents in Turmus Ayya said the settlers rampaged through the main road of the town.

Witnesses said the Israeli army entered the town and settlers were withdrawing.

