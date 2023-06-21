Palestinians in West Bank village say Israeli settlers torched dozens of homes, cars

Palestinian residents of a West Bank village said on Wednesday that hundreds of Israeli settlers have entered the community and set fire to dozens of homes and cars.



The attack comes a day after a pair of Palestinian gunmen killed four Israelis outside a West Bank settlement.



Residents in Turmus Ayya said the settlers rampaged through the main road of the town.



Witnesses said the Israeli army entered the town and settlers were withdrawing.



