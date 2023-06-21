RSF shelled intelligence HQ in Khartoum: Military sources

The Sudanese paramilitary faction Rapid Support Forces (RSF) bombed the headquarters of the Directorate of General Intelligence Service in Khartoum, Al Arabiya military sources reported on Tuesday.



The Sudanese army released pictures showing a large fire in the intelligence headquarters building which is based in the same complex as the General Command of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense and a presidential residence, according to Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, eyewitnesses reported that violent clashes took place between the Sudanese army and the RSF near the industrial area in Khartoum.



Intermittent gunfire was also heard in southern parts of Khartoum, Al Arabiya reported.



Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan had earlier urged Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces to adhere to efforts that aim to facilitate humanitarian work, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



Previous ceasefires brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US at talks in Jeddah have allowed for the delivery of some humanitarian aid as fighting had subsided, but both sides have repeatedly violated the agreements.

