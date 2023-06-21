Two dead, 31 injured in Tunisia train accident: Media

A train accident in Tunisia has left two people dead and 31 others injured, state radio reported on Wednesday.

The accident took place late on Tuesday, when a train on the Tunis-Gabes route derailed, killing the driver and his assistant, Radio Tunisienne said, citing a hospital official.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Policeman stabbed near Brazilian embassy in Tunisia dies

Tunisia protesters demand ‘political’ prisoners’ freedom

Tunisia will not act as border guard, president Saied says ahead of EU leaders’ visit