Tunis, Tunisia. (Reuters)
The train was on the Tunis (pictured), Gabes route. (Reuters)

Two dead, 31 injured in Tunisia train accident: Media

A train accident in Tunisia has left two people dead and 31 others injured, state radio reported on Wednesday.

The accident took place late on Tuesday, when a train on the Tunis-Gabes route derailed, killing the driver and his assistant, Radio Tunisienne said, citing a hospital official.

