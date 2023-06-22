UAE president meets Iran’s foreign minister in Abu Dhabi

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Emirati state news agency WAM reported.

Iran’s top diplomat has been on a Gulf tour this week, visiting Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

Sheikh Mohamed and Amir-Abdollahian discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Iran as well as the “importance of building on the positive developments achieved in the region,” WAM said.

Iranian state news agency IRNA said Amir-Abdollahian extended an invitation to Sheikh Mohamed on behalf of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Iran.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the invitation and reciprocated by extending an invitation to Raisi to visit the UAE, IRNA said.

