US strengthening its forces in Syria: Russia
Russia has information that the United States is strengthening its military contingent in Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian president’s special envoy for Syria, said on Thursday according to the RIA news agency.
“There is such information... that the US is strengthening its military contingent in northeastern Syria, as well as in Al-Tanf, which has been illegally occupied by them for quite a long time,” Lavrentiev was cited as saying.
