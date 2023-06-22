Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US soldiers patrol the countryside of Rumaylan (Rmeilan) in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province on June 7, 2023. (AFP)
US soldiers patrol the countryside of Rumaylan (Rmeilan) in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province on June 7, 2023. (AFP)

US strengthening its forces in Syria: Russia

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia has information that the United States is strengthening its military contingent in Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian president’s special envoy for Syria, said on Thursday according to the RIA news agency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There is such information... that the US is strengthening its military contingent in northeastern Syria, as well as in Al-Tanf, which has been illegally occupied by them for quite a long time,” Lavrentiev was cited as saying.

Read more:

US military deploys F-22 fighter jets to Middle East due to Russia’s behavior

US Central Command says 22 service members injured in Syria helicopter mishap

In Syria, Russia has stopped adhering to safe air protocols: US Air Force

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size