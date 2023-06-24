Iran supports the rule of law in Russia: Foreign ministry

Iran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation and considers the latest developments there an internal Russian matter, Iranian state media quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as saying on Saturday.

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday accused the Russian military of destroying his fighters, without explaining his accusation, and vowed to stop the “evil” of the military leadership.

President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said the armed mutiny by Wagner was a “stab in the back” and that the group’s chief had betrayed Russia, as he vowed to punish the dissidents.

Putin said those rebelling will be punished and that authorities have “received the necessary orders” to do so, with Moscow declaring an “anti-terror operation regime.”



