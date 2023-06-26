Authorities search for survivors after 13-storey building collapses in Egypt

Authorities are searching for survivors trapped beneath the rubble of a 13-storey building that collapsed in Egypt’s Alexandria, Al Arabiya reported on Monday.

Civil protection forces rushed to the building, which is located on Khalil Hamada Street in the Sidi Bishr area, the report said.

At least four people were injured in the collapse, according to the Egyptian health ministry. The ministry said the injuries were minor and mostly due to suffocation.

Authorities are unaware of the exact number of people who were in the building at the time of the disaster and no casualties have been announced as of yet.

However, several residents are said to be trapped underneath as well as customers of a small supermarket located in the building.

According to officials on the scene, there are no reports of children being trapped beneath the rubble.

Alexandria’s Governor said the collapse was the result of a “vertical split” in its structure, and an investigation by the Public Prosecution was currently underway to determine the details.

Properties around the building were not affected and their residents were not evacuated, according to the governor.

Building collapses are common in Egypt due to poor or non-existent maintenance and low enforcement of construction standards.

