Israel seizes millions in digital funds meant for Iranian proxies: Defense ministry

Israel has seized millions of dollars’ worth of digital funds intended for use by the powerful Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and the foreign Quds Force arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he approved an operation that was aimed at identifying and confiscating funds laundered by organizations supported by arch-enemy Iran.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

His ministry said that since the start of this year, “Hezbollah, Quds Force and Syrian operatives have used digital currencies to receive funds from third parties via illegal transactions.” It said it had thwarted the transfer of millions of dollars to these operatives.

“I issued an order that enabled the confiscation of said funds, as well as their transfer to the State of Israel,” Gallant said. “In doing so, we have effectively cut off the flow of terror funds via this channel.”

Hezbollah’s media office in Lebanon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more:

Netanyahu says received invitation to China, amid tense US-Israel ties

US lawmakers call on Israel to stop blocking Iron Dome transfer to Ukraine