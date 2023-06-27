Sudanese army announces ‘unilateral’ ceasefire on first day of Eid: Sudan’s Burhan

Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, made a televised speech on Tuesday announcing a “unilateral” ceasefire on the first day of Eid.

“The conspiracy requires of everyone to be awake and ready to respond to the existential threats to our country, and so we call on all the young men and who can defend to not hesitate to play this role, either from where he lives or by joining the armed forces,” Burhan said during the speech.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

No panic in Africa over revolt, Wagner will continue operations in Mali, CAR: Lavrov

Sudan violence: Fighting surges in Khartoum and Darfur

South Kordofan residents flee as Sudan war escalates