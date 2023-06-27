Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this image made from video provided Friday, April 21, 2023, by the Sudan Armed Forces, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, speaks at an undisclosed location. (AP)
In this image made from video provided Friday, April 21, 2023, by the Sudan Armed Forces, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, speaks at an undisclosed location. (AP)

Sudanese army announces ‘unilateral’ ceasefire on first day of Eid: Sudan’s Burhan

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Sudan’s army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, made a televised speech on Tuesday announcing a “unilateral” ceasefire on the first day of Eid.

“The conspiracy requires of everyone to be awake and ready to respond to the existential threats to our country, and so we call on all the young men and who can defend to not hesitate to play this role, either from where he lives or by joining the armed forces,” Burhan said during the speech.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

No panic in Africa over revolt, Wagner will continue operations in Mali, CAR: Lavrov

Sudan violence: Fighting surges in Khartoum and Darfur

South Kordofan residents flee as Sudan war escalates

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size