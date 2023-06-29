ICRC says 125 Sudanese soldiers detained by RSF released

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday it had facilitated the release of 125 Sudanese soldiers held by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group that has been fighting Sudanese forces since April.



The soldiers’ release, which occurred on Wednesday, followed a request by the parties to the conflict, ICRC said.



“We stand ready to act as a neutral intermediary for the release of detainees from all side to the conflict whenever requested,” Jean-Christophe Sandoz, ICRC’s head of delegation in Sudan, said in a statement.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



War between Sudan’s army and the RSF has caused a major humanitarian crisis and displaced nearly 2.8 million people, of which almost 650,000 have fled to neighboring countries.



Read more:

Clashes heard in Sudan’s capital as Eid holiday starts

Advertisement

South Kordofan residents flee as Sudan war escalates

Sudan army chief announces ceasefire, calls on young men to join fight against RSF