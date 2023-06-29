Theme
TOPSHOT - People walk through the rubble as they inspect a house that was hit by an artillery shell in the Azhari district in the south of Khartoum on June 6, 2023. The United States and Saudi Arabia on June 4 made a renewed push for truce talks between Sudan's warring generals as deadly fighting has raged into its eighth week. Multiple ceasefires have been agreed and broken, and Washington slapped sanctions on the two warring generals last week, blaming both sides for the appalling bloodshed. (Photo by AFP)
People walk through the rubble as they inspect a house that was hit by an artillery shell in the Azhari district in the south of Khartoum on June 6, 2023. (AFP)

ICRC says 125 Sudanese soldiers detained by RSF released

Reuters, Geneva
Published: Updated:
The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday it had facilitated the release of 125 Sudanese soldiers held by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group that has been fighting Sudanese forces since April.

The soldiers’ release, which occurred on Wednesday, followed a request by the parties to the conflict, ICRC said.

“We stand ready to act as a neutral intermediary for the release of detainees from all side to the conflict whenever requested,” Jean-Christophe Sandoz, ICRC’s head of delegation in Sudan, said in a statement.

War between Sudan’s army and the RSF has caused a major humanitarian crisis and displaced nearly 2.8 million people, of which almost 650,000 have fled to neighboring countries.

