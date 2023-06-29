UAE, Jordan summon Sweden’s ambassador over Quran burning in Stockholm: Statement
The UAE summoned on Thursday the Swedish ambassador to protest against the burning a copy of the Quran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Jordan also summoned the Swedish ambassador in Amman and informed her of Jordan’s strong protest, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement.
