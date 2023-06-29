Theme
A woman holds a placard that reads “Al-Quran is our honour” during a protest in front of the Swedish embassy after Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 27, 2023. (Reuters)
A woman holds a placard that reads "Al-Quran is our honour" during a protest in front of the Swedish embassy after Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 27, 2023. (Reuters)

UAE, Jordan summon Sweden’s ambassador over Quran burning in Stockholm: Statement

The UAE summoned on Thursday the Swedish ambassador to protest against the burning a copy of the Quran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Jordan also summoned the Swedish ambassador in Amman and informed her of Jordan’s strong protest, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia condemns extremist who burnt Quran outside Stockholm mosque during Eid

