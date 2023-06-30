Iran’s Nour News dismisses Israel report of capturing Iranian agent

Iran’s state-run Nour News said on Friday Israel’s report that it had foiled an attack in Cyprus by capturing an Iranian agent was an effort to cover up its own domestic crisis.



Israel said on Thursday its Mossad intelligence service carried out an operation in Iran to capture the suspected leader of an Iranian plot to attack Israeli businesspeople in Cyprus.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The Zionist regime, which is (facing a) deterioration of its domestic situation, has narrated a failed operation from a year ago in Iran where all its agents were arrested in an upside-down manner,” said Nour News which is close to Iran’s top national security body.



Read more:

US envoy for Iran on leave, officials say he was suspended

Advertisement

Europeans plan to keep ballistic missile sanctions on Iran

Netanyahu says received invitation to China, amid tense US-Israel ties