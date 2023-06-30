US envoy for Iran on leave, officials say he was suspended
The US special envoy for Iran is on leave and has been replaced, a State Department official told Al Arabiya English on Thursday night.
“Rob Malley is on leave and Abram Paley is serving as acting Special Envoy for Iran and leading the Department’s work in this area,” State Department Spokesperson Matt Miller said in an emailed statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Malley told CNN earlier that his security clearance was under review. “I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave,” Malley said.
Citing a US official, CNN said Malley was suspended earlier in the year after a probe into his handling of classified material.
A separate source told CNN that Malley had been placed on unpaid leave as of Thursday.
Read more: US envoy: Iran not pursuing a nuclear weapon, military option still on table
-
Rob Malley visits the Gulf, with a bucket of old formaldehydeA senior US delegation, led by Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley and other counterterrorism and defense officials, traveled to Saudi Arabia ... Opinion
-
US will not ‘sit idly’ if Iran drags out nuclear talks: Rob Malley“If they start getting too close, too close for comfort, then of course we will not be prepared to sit idly,” he said. Middle East