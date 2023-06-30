Theme
US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley speaks at the Doha Forum in Doha, March 27, 2022. (AP)
US foreign policy

US envoy for Iran on leave, officials say he was suspended

The US special envoy for Iran is on leave and has been replaced, a State Department official told Al Arabiya English on Thursday night.

“Rob Malley is on leave and Abram Paley is serving as acting Special Envoy for Iran and leading the Department’s work in this area,” State Department Spokesperson Matt Miller said in an emailed statement.

Malley told CNN earlier that his security clearance was under review. “I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave,” Malley said.

Citing a US official, CNN said Malley was suspended earlier in the year after a probe into his handling of classified material.

A separate source told CNN that Malley had been placed on unpaid leave as of Thursday.

