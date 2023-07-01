Congress demands answers to reported suspension of US envoy for Iran

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Friday requested more information into the suspension of President Joe Biden’s special envoy for Iran, one day after Rob Malley said his security clearance had been revoked by the US government.

“The Department’s failure to inform Congress of this matter demonstrates at best a lack of candor, and at worst represents deliberate and potentially unlawful misinformation,” Congressman Michael McCaul said in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Given the gravity of the situation, it is imperative that the Department expeditiously provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding Special Envoy Malley’s clearance suspension and investigation and the Department’s statements to Congress regarding Special Envoy Malley,” he added.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Malley, who was tapped by Biden to lead efforts to revive the defunct 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, has been heavily criticized for what critics say is a soft approach to Tehran. But in recent months, the White House National Security Council has taken the lead on indirect talks with Iran raising questions about Malley’s fate.

CHM @RepMcCaul sent a letter to @SecBlinken demanding answers on Rob Malley’s clearance suspension and requests testimony and a classified briefing by NSC’s Brett McGurk and @StateDept’s Acting Envoy for Iran Abram Paley by end of July. Read an excerpt from the letter⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eCa3uokBJR — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) June 30, 2023

Officials told Al Arabiya English that they were informed Malley was on leave for family-related reasons and expressed their surprise when news broke on Thursday that Malley was placed on leave without pay.

Senior State Department officials also told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that Malley was unable to testify or brief because he was on personal leave due to the illness of a close family member, McCaul said. “At no point did the Department indicate that Special Envoy Malley’s security clearance was suspended or under review, or that he was being investigated for potential misconduct.”

CNN reported that Malley was under investigation for mishandling classified information. Malley also told multiple media outlets that he had his security clearance withdrawn but was confident that the probe would prove his innocence.

Earlier in the day, the State Department told reporters that Malley was still in his role.

But a State Department official later told Al Arabiya English that Malley was on leave and had been replaced by Abram Paley who would lead the Department’s work on the Iran file.

In his letter to Blinken, McCaul demanded a public hearing and classified briefing from Paley as well as the NSC’s Middle East chief, Brett McGurk, on the latest developments regarding talks with Iran.

Read more: US envoy Malley apologizes for controversial tweet on Iran’s anti-government protests