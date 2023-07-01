Palestinian minister dies in car accident in Nablus in occupied West Bank

Palestinian Minister of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Qadri Abu Bakr died in a car accident on Saturday in Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.



Two other Palestinians were also killed in the crash, Wafa added.



Born in January 1953, Abu Bakr has been a minister for the Palestinian Authority since 2019.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas mourned Abu Bakr, offering his condolences to his family and the Palestinian people.



He praised Abu Bakr for his “honorable and patriotic work,” noting that he always “defended the Palestinian cause.”



Read more:

Understanding the conflict in West Bank: A primer on the historic struggle

Advertisement

Israeli and Palestinian ministers discuss West Bank violence in rare phone call

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli aggression in Jenin, Palestinian territories