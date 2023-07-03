At least five Palestinians killed as Israel intensifies raids on Jenin

At least five Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces as the military intensified its raids on the West Bank city of Jenin on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Dozens of Palestinians were also arrested during the overnight raids, Al Arabiya reported. Hospitals in the area are currently overwhelmed and unable to deal with the influx of wounded being rushed to the emergency.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Military tanks were stationed across the area, with troops storming several houses in the city and the Jenin refugee camp throughout the day on Monday, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

The correspondent said that there were no indications that the raids were going to end any time soon.

Hundreds of troops were deployed in the area to carry out a wide-scale military operation, according to Israel’s forces.

Watch: Israeli forces raid the West Bank city of #Jenin, carrying out strikes that killed at least three Palestinians and injured dozens.https://t.co/bZMgXtPman pic.twitter.com/U3lXFjvDzF — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 3, 2023

The sounds of gunfire and explosives were heard across the city in the early hours of Monday morning, with witnesses citing the strikes and overhead drones.

According to an Al Arabiya correspondent, Israel also used overhead drones to carry out strikes against the city.

In a statement, the Israeli army said it had carried out the raids after discovering explosives in the Jenin camp that they allege could be used against Israeli forces.

The Palestinian presidency described the overnight raids as a “war crime.”

Israel has in recent weeks carried out isolated airstrikes in the West Bank. However, Monday’s series of strikes marked an escalation unseen since 2006 – the end of the Palestinian uprising.

Read more:

Understanding the conflict in West Bank: A primer on the historic struggle

Israel on the defensive amid US censure at settler rampages

UN urges Israel and Palestinians to ease tensions in West Bank amid rise in violence