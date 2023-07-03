Palestinian President Abbas suspends security coordination with Israel: Statement
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday suspended contact and security coordination with Israel after Israeli forces launched a major raid against militants in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, his office said in a statement.
The decision came after Abbas held a meeting with other leaders of the Palestinian Authority.
Abbas has temporarily suspended coordination with Israel a number of times in the past during previous rounds of violence.
