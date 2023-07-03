Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Palestinian man throws stone at an armoured vehicle during an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, on July 3, 2023. (AFP)
A Palestinian man throws stone at an armoured vehicle during an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, on July 3, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Palestinian President Abbas suspends security coordination with Israel: Statement

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday suspended contact and security coordination with Israel after Israeli forces launched a major raid against militants in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, his office said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The decision came after Abbas held a meeting with other leaders of the Palestinian Authority.

Abbas has temporarily suspended coordination with Israel a number of times in the past during previous rounds of violence.

Read more:

At least five Palestinians killed as Israel intensifies raids on Jenin

Three Palestinians killed in Israeli raid, strikes on Jenin

Palestinian minister dies in car accident in Nablus in occupied West Bank

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size