Israeli troops begin to withdraw from occupied West Bank city of Jenin: Source

Israeli forces began to withdraw late on Tuesday from the Palestinian city of Jenin, a defense source said, after carrying out one of the biggest military operations in the occupied West Bank in years.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.​​​​​​​



Read more:

Saudi Arabia denounces Israeli escalation in West Bank’s Jenin



Eight wounded in Palestinian car-ramming, stabbing in Israel’s Tel Aviv



Violence in Israel, West Bank ‘must stop’: UN

Advertisement