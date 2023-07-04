Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemns Israeli attacks in Jenin

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the attacks committed by the Israeli occupation forces on the Palestinian city of Jenin and its camp on Monday.

In a statement, the OIC said that the targeting of health centers, destruction of vital infrastructure, and demolishing homes and mosques were heinous crimes by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people.

Israeli forces hit the city of Jenin with drone strikes on Monday in one of the biggest West Bank operations in 20 years, killing at least eight Palestinians and involving hundreds of troops in sporadic gun battles that continued into the evening.

Gunfire and explosions were heard throughout the day as clashes continued between Israeli troops and fighters from the Jenin Brigades, a unit made up of militant groups based in the city’s crowded refugee camp.

