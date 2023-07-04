Theme
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, U.S., September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The United Nations logo is seen on a window in an empty hallway at United Nations headquarters during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate, which is being held mostly virtually due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York, U.S., September 21, 2020. (Reuters)

UN Security Council to meet Friday over West Bank violence: Diplomats

Reuters
The UN Security Council will meet behind closed-doors on Friday to discuss the Middle East, diplomats said, following Israel’s biggest West Bank military operation in years.

The meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates “in light of the alarming developments in Palestine,” diplomats said.

