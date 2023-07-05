Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Elizabeth Tsurkov. (Twitter)
Elizabeth Tsurkov. (Twitter)

Israeli-Russian academic kidnapped by pro-Iran militia in Iraq, Netanyahu says

AFP, Jerusalem
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An Israeli-Russian academic who had been missing in Iraq for several months is being held by the pro-Iran armed faction Kataib Hezbollah, the Israeli prime minister’s office announced on Wednesday.

“Elizabeth Tsurkov is still alive and we hold Iraq responsible for her safety and well-being,” a statement released by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tsurkov had visited Iraq “on her Russian passport at her own initiative pursuant to work on her doctorate and academic research on behalf of Princeton University in the US,” the statement said.

According to an Iraqi intelligence source, Tsurkov was kidnapped in the Iraqi capital Baghdad “at the beginning of Ramadan,” the Muslim fasting month which this year commenced on March 23.

She had arrived in Baghdad “at the beginning of December 2022,” a Western diplomat stationed in Iraq said on condition of anonymity.

Kataib Hezbollah is a powerful faction of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi, Iran-backed former paramilitaries that were integrated into the Iraqi security forces.

Read more:

Israel is not nearing attack on Iran’s nuclear sites: Official

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size