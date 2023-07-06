Sudan conflict: UN denounces rising sexual violence against women

The United Nations on Wednesday condemned what it called rising sexual violence against women and girls in Sudan as fighting has raged there for more than two months.
Since the conflict erupted in mid-April, the UN human rights office in Sudan has received credible reports of 21 incidents of conflict-related sexual violence against at least 57 women and girls, said a joint statement from UN agencies working in human rights, refugee issues, health and women’s affairs.
“In one case, as many as 20 women were reportedly raped in the same attack,” the statement said.
In Sudan the army has been at war with a paramilitary unit called the Rapid Support Forces in fighting that has killed nearly 3,000 people and displaced millions.
There have been only brief moments of respite for civilians, most of whom are trapped and have been forced to ration water, food, electricity and medicine.
“It is unconscionable that Sudan’s women and children -- whose lives have been upended by this senseless conflict -- are being further traumatized in this way,” said Martin Griffiths, UN under secretary general for humanitarian affairs.
“What we are witnessing in Sudan is not just a humanitarian crisis; it is a crisis of humanity,” he added.
