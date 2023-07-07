Russia’s fighter jets fly ‘dangerously close’ to US drones in Syria again: Air Force

Russian fighter jets dropped flares in front of American drones in Syria and flew “dangerously close” on Thursday, the US Air Force said, while the top US military general in the Middle East warned that Russia’s repeated violations were becoming a significant safety concern in the region.

This was the second such incident in the last 24 hours.

The US MQ-9 drones were carrying out an anti-ISIS mission in Syria, according to the US Air Force. “Russian aircraft dropped flares in front of the drones and flew dangerously close, endangering the safety of all aircraft involved,” a statement read.

“These events represent another example of unprofessional and unsafe actions by Russian air forces operating in Syria, which threaten the safety of both Coalition and Russian forces,” said Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, the US general responsible for air operations in the Middle East.

“We urge Russian forces in Syria to cease this reckless behavior and adhere to the standards of behavior expected of a professional air force so we can resume our focus on the enduring defeat of ISIS,” he added.

For his part, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief, Gen. Erik Kurilla, said, “The repeated violations, of Russian air forces, of agreed-upon standards and practices, is now becoming a significant safety concern in the region.”

Last month, the US deployed F-22 Raptors from Langley Air Force Base to the Middle East due to increasingly unsafe and unprofessional behavior by Russian aircraft in the region.

That move came after US military officials told Al Arabiya English that Russia’s military forces in Syria had stopped adhering to agreed-upon deconfliction protocols with American and Coalition troops.

Lt. Gen. Grynkewich previously said that Russia was continuing to try to drag the US into a dogfight over the skies of Syria.

