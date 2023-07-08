Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Shadows of an Iranian policeman and a noose are seen on the ground before the execution of Iranian killer Bijeh in Pakdasht, south of Tehran. (Reuters)
Shadows of an Iranian policeman and a noose are seen on the ground before an execution in Pakdasht, south of Tehran. (Reuters)

Iran hangs two men over deadly shrine attack: Reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran executed two men on Saturday over an attack on a Shia shrine that killed at least 13 people in October and was claimed by the militant group ISIS, semi-official Iranian news agencies reported on Saturday.

Fars and ISNA news agencies said the two were hanged in the southern city of Shiraz.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran to publicly hang two men over Shiraz shrine attack: Official

Iran court sentences two to death over shrine attack that killed 15 in October

Iran executes three men over violence during last year’s anti-government protests

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size