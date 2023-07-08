Iran hangs two men over deadly shrine attack: Reports

Iran executed two men on Saturday over an attack on a Shia shrine that killed at least 13 people in October and was claimed by the militant group ISIS, semi-official Iranian news agencies reported on Saturday.

Fars and ISNA news agencies said the two were hanged in the southern city of Shiraz.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran to publicly hang two men over Shiraz shrine attack: Official

Iran court sentences two to death over shrine attack that killed 15 in October

Iran executes three men over violence during last year’s anti-government protests