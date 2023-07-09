Theme
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the prime minister’s office in Jerusalem, on February 23, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Israel to work to prevent any collapse of Palestinian Authority, PM Netanyahu says

Reuters
Israel’s security cabinet on Sunday decided Israel would work to prevent any collapse of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Israel has been stepping up military operations in the occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority (PA) has limited autonomy.

Netanyahu’s office said he and his defense minister would bring to the cabinet “steps to stabilize the civil situation in the Palestinian arena.” It did not give any specifics.

