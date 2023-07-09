Israel to work to prevent any collapse of Palestinian Authority, PM Netanyahu says
Israel’s security cabinet on Sunday decided Israel would work to prevent any collapse of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Israel has been stepping up military operations in the occupied West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority (PA) has limited autonomy.
Netanyahu’s office said he and his defense minister would bring to the cabinet “steps to stabilize the civil situation in the Palestinian arena.” It did not give any specifics.
Read more:
Israeli army disciplines soldiers for 2021 Gaza war, but no criminal action
Understanding the conflict in West Bank: A primer on the historic struggle
Israeli and Palestinian ministers discuss West Bank violence in rare phone call