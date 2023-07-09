Jordanian security force kills three fugitives in shootout: Report

Three Jordanian fugitives were killed on Sunday in clashes with a special security force, one of whom was involved in the death of a senior policeman in troubles that erupted at the end of last year, a security source told Reuters.

The police officer had been killed by unknown assailants during clashes with demonstrators over high fuel prices in a town near the impoverished southern city of Maan.

