This handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technologies taken on April 17, 2023 shows destroyed airplanes at the Khartoum International Airport. (AFP)
Sudanese civil aviation authority extends closure of Sudan’s airspace until July 31

The Sudanese civil aviation authority extended the closure of Sudan’s airspace until July 31, with the exception of humanitarian aid and evacuation flights with permission from authorities, Khartoum International Airport said on Monday.

Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.

