Sudanese civil aviation authority extends closure of Sudan’s airspace until July 31
The Sudanese civil aviation authority extended the closure of Sudan’s airspace until July 31, with the exception of humanitarian aid and evacuation flights with permission from authorities, Khartoum International Airport said on Monday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.
Read more:
Senior US diplomat to visit Addis Ababa for Sudan conflict resolution talks
UN chief warns of imminent full-scale civil war in Sudan
Egypt to host summit of Sudan’s neighbors on July 13 in attempt to end conflict