Top Republican slams State Dept's “unacceptable response” on Iran envoy Rob Malley

The State Department has provided an “absolutely unacceptable response” to Congress about the investigation into US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee told Al Arabiya English on Tuesday.

“Congress deserves to know exactly why the US Special Envoy to Iran had his security clearance suspended, was then suspended from his position, and now, according to news reports, is being investigated by the FBI,” Congressman Michael McCaul said.

He added: “This is a person whose mission is to negotiate with the Islamic Republic of Iran - nothing could be more serious than this. I will be following up with the State Department to get a classified briefing next week.”



The State Department had earlier said it would provide details later in the day about the Malley probe, who is on leave after his security clearance went under review.

McCaul had requested information about the investigation last week.



