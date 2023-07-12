Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Iranian flag is seen at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as Albania cuts ties with Iran and orders diplomats to leave over cyberattack, in Tirana, Albania, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Florion Goga
An Iranian flag. (File photo)

Iran says foreign ministry will follow up on Durra gas field

Reuters, Dubai
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iran’s foreign ministry will follow up on the Durra gas field known as Arash in Iran, the country’s Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday according to semi-official Tasnim news agency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have “exclusive rights” in the Durra gas field in the Gulf, Kuwait Oil Minister Saad Al Barrak said on Sunday, and he called on Iran to validate its claim to the field by demarcating its own maritime borders first.

The most recent legal and technical talks about maritime boundaries between Iran and Kuwait took place in March, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Iran has previously claimed a stake in the field and called a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last year to develop it “illegal.”

Read more:

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, exclusively own gas-rich maritime ‘divided area:’ SPA

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size