Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A burned vehicle is seen in Khartoum, Sudan April 26, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS)
A burned vehicle is seen in Khartoum, Sudan April 26, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS)

Sudan shelling kills 34 people, including children, Health ministry says

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Random shelling killed 34 people, including children, in a popular market in the Sudanese City of Omdurman, the Khartoum state health ministry said on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Most of the casualties were Melga Market dealers and truck drivers, according to the health authorities.

Read more:

Sudan’s foreign ministry rejects IGAD’s proposal to deploy peacekeepers

Eastern African bloc meets on Sudan, seeks summit to deploy regional force in country

UN chief warns of imminent full-scale civil war in Sudan​​​​​​​

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size