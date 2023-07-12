Sudan shelling kills 34 people, including children, Health ministry says
Random shelling killed 34 people, including children, in a popular market in the Sudanese City of Omdurman, the Khartoum state health ministry said on Tuesday.
Most of the casualties were Melga Market dealers and truck drivers, according to the health authorities.
