Analysis: Joint military drills showcase US commitment to Middle East

The US military has held joint exercises with several Middle Eastern armies, including Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Israel, in recent weeks, showcasing its commitment to regional security while dispelling the notion that Washington is losing interest in the area.

The US Marines Corps held a drill that saw over 400 American Marines and Sailors partner with the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) last week. On Sunday, next door, the US and Israel then started the second iteration of Juniper Oak, which the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said demonstrates “our full commitment to the security of the Middle East and ability to deter hostile acts against regional partners.”

And on Monday, the US 5th Fleet, alongside the Lebanese and Iraqi Armed Forces, kicked off Resolute Union 2023, conducting explosive ordnance disposal training. “The exercise demonstrates US commitment to enhancing maritime security with regional partners,” the 5th Fleet tweeted.

Nearly a half dozen partner nation Air Forces from across the CENTCOM also joined to support a US-led B-1 bomber task force mission earlier in the year, culminating in a pair of live fire events on ranges in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Perhaps most notable was a joint drill between the US and Saudi militaries in late May.

Eagle Resolve 23, which was held in Saudi Arabia, was designed to strengthen collective US-Saudi and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) partner nations’ readiness as well as improve the interoperability of the forces, contributing to regional stability.

For the first time, that multi-domain exercise focused primarily on integrated air and missile defense and maritime interdiction, the Pentagon said.

“Eagle Resolve promotes integrated deterrence and interoperability in line with the [Pentagon’s] 2022 National Defense Strategy (NDS), which calls for sustainable US military posture in the region and advancing multilateral, regional cooperation to more fully integrate regional partners,” a Pentagon official told Al Arabiya English.

Maj. John Moore, a CENTCOM spokesperson, said that Eagle Resolve 23 also focused on medical and chemical countermeasures, explosive ordinance disposal, and maritime interdiction.

“Cooperation between the US and other Gulf Cooperation Council partner nations is important to the stability of the Middle East and reflects a common understanding of the global security environment,” Maj. Moore told Al Arabiya English.

Around the same time as Eagle Resolve, a new US-led maritime task force for the Middle East was established in May, making it the fifth such group at a time when the region was witnessing increased Iranian threats to international waters. The US 5th Fleet said that it was increasing the rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling in and around the Straight of Hormuz because of Iran’s vessel seizures in May as well.

Shaan Shaikh, an associate director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said the US military prioritized partner integration and interoperability and was committed to supporting the GCC security needs.

“Eagle Resolve 23 highlights how closely the US and GCC militaries can work together. It also shows off a key benefit of working with the United States: no one offers better testing or training programs,” Shaikh told Al Arabiya English.

Jordan

The Marine Corps Forces Central Command (MARCENT) conducted the Intrepid Maven exercises last week at a time where Russian fighter jets harassed US drones on anti-ISIS missions for three consecutive days. Although the joint US-Jordanian drills were not related to the moves by the Russians, a MARCENT official said the Intrepid Maven exercises reflected Washington’s commitment and reassurance to its regional partners.

Ahead of Russia’s destabilizing activity last week, the US had deployed F-22 fighter jets to the region in response to Moscow’s provocative behavior.

#PartnerNations Jordanian Armed Forces continue to train with @MARFORRES #Marines during Intrepid Maven 23. IM 23.4 is a bilateral exercise between @ArmedForcesJO and @USMARCENT designed to improve interoperability and strengthen partner-nation relationships. https://t.co/FglPs1JfP8 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 7, 2023

But the MARCENT official said no US aviation participated in Intrepid Maven, which focused heavily on infantry maneuver and fires. MARCENT conceptualized and implemented the Intrepid Maven exercise series in 2021, with the first iteration occurring in Jordan in March 2022.

The joint drills with Jordan showed how US forces partner with local militaries to prepare for the demands of a changing region, according to the MARCENT spokesperson.

“[Intrepid Maven] is a force deployment-tailored training series designed to demonstrate persistence in partnering; to prepare for the demands of a volatile and fluid area of responsibility; to conduct unit-level training in new and challenging areas, spaces and facilities; and to demonstrate service ability to project forces to meet emergent requirements,” the spokesperson told Al Arabiya English.

The drill was designed to also present strategic messaging in support of CENTCOM’s priorities and deter malicious adversary intent. Intrepid Mavent also allows the Marine Corps to increase its flexibility, adaptability and readiness while projecting forces forward to deter adversary malign intent.

“For all the talk of a reduced posture, CENTCOM’s training tempo with regional partners has remained steady, if not increased in both frequency and sophistication. The exercises we hold with the JAF are some of the most operationally credible,” said Bilal Saab, Defense and Security Program Director at the Washington-based Middle East Institute (MEI).

Although not on the scale of Juniper Oak, Intrepid Maven is a force deployment-tailored training series designed to build partnerships.

“We plan on conducting an Intrepid Maven exercise quarterly, rotating amongst various countries in the region,” the MARCENT spokesperson said. “Intrepid Maven is designed to strengthen partnerships, produce training opportunities, contribute to interoperability and improve conditions for regional stability and security.”

The latest military exercises put a cap on the Pentagon’s stated commitment to the Middle East. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy, Plans, and Capabilities Mara Karlin previously vowed that the US would remain engaged in the Middle East, asserting that the national security interests of Washington are “interwoven in this region.

“Let’s be clear: America’s commitment to security in the Middle East is strong and sure,” Karlin said during a conference in May.

