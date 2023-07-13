Egypt’s al-Sisi, Ethiopia PM to work to finalize dam agreement within four months

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday agreed on initiating urgent negotiations to finalize an agreement between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and the rules of its operations, a joint statement said.



The statement mentioned the two leaders will make all the necessary efforts to finalize the agreement in four months.



Egypt and Ethiopia, Sudan’s two largest neighbors, have been at odds in recent years over the construction of the huge hydroelectric dam on the Blue Nile, close to the border with Sudan.



