Kremlin: Russia has made no statements on Black Sea grain deal extension

Russia has not made any statements on the extension of the Black Sea grain deal, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.



Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was in agreement with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that the deal,

which allows the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, should be extended.



Some media construed Erdogan’s comments as suggesting that a deal had been reached to extend the deal, which expires on Monday. Russia has said it will only agree to extend the deal if its own conditions on its implementation are met.

