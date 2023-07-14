Theme
FILE PHOTO: The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo
The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey, on August 2, 2022. (Reuters)

Kremlin: Russia has made no statements on Black Sea grain deal extension

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia has not made any statements on the extension of the Black Sea grain deal, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was in agreement with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin that the deal,
which allows the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, should be extended.

Some media construed Erdogan’s comments as suggesting that a deal had been reached to extend the deal, which expires on Monday. Russia has said it will only agree to extend the deal if its own conditions on its implementation are met.



