Four civilians killed in RSF drone attack on hospital in Sudan’s Omdurman
At least four civilians were killed and four others injured in a drone attack by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that targeted a hospital in the city of Omdurman, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
The attack came amid fighting between the country’s army and the RSF that erupted in mid-April.
For all the latest headlines follow, our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Sudan’s Khartoum experiences internet, mobile networks cut as clashes rage
Britain sanctions businesses linked to Sudanese military groups
Sudan’s foreign ministry rejects IGAD’s proposal to deploy peacekeepers