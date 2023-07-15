Four civilians killed in RSF drone attack on hospital in Sudan’s Omdurman

At least four civilians were killed and four others injured in a drone attack by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that targeted a hospital in the city of Omdurman, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The attack came amid fighting between the country’s army and the RSF that erupted in mid-April.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow, our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan’s Khartoum experiences internet, mobile networks cut as clashes rage

Britain sanctions businesses linked to Sudanese military groups

Sudan’s foreign ministry rejects IGAD’s proposal to deploy peacekeepers