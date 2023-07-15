Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This picture taken in Aljazeera Eslang, north of Khartoum, shows smoke billowing in Omdurman, the capital's twin city, on July 3, 2023. Explosions again rocked Sudan's capital Khartoum today as the army rallied civilians to take up arms against a renewed onslaught by its paramilitary foes. (Photo by AFP)
This picture taken in Aljazeera Eslang, north of Khartoum, shows smoke billowing in Omdurman, the capital's twin city, on July 3, 2023. Explosions again rocked Sudan's capital Khartoum today as the army rallied civilians to take up arms against a renewed onslaught by its paramilitary foes. (Photo by AFP)

Four civilians killed in RSF drone attack on hospital in Sudan’s Omdurman

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least four civilians were killed and four others injured in a drone attack by the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that targeted a hospital in the city of Omdurman, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The attack came amid fighting between the country’s army and the RSF that erupted in mid-April.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow, our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Sudan’s Khartoum experiences internet, mobile networks cut as clashes rage

Britain sanctions businesses linked to Sudanese military groups

Sudan’s foreign ministry rejects IGAD’s proposal to deploy peacekeepers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size