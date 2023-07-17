At last, Biden invites Israel’s Netanyahu to visit US

President Joe Biden invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit the US on Monday after waiting over two years to extend the invite.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the pair would most likely meet in Washington before the end of this year.

Advertisement

Biden and other US officials have been critical of Netanyahu and his most recent government, one of the most extreme in Israeli history.

In recent months, Netanyahu has pushed ahead with expanding illegal settlements on occupied Palestinian lands as well as legislation that critics say would expand government control of the Israeli judiciary.

Read more: House speaker says Biden should invite Israeli PM to White House