Measures against Lebanese officials blocking new president discussed: Statement

Representatives of France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and the US met on Monday to discuss the situation in Lebanon and vowed to implement “measures” against Lebanese officials blocking the election of a new president.

The five countries voiced their commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and independence, but noted “with concern that nearly nine months after the end of President Michel Aoun’s term, Lebanon’s political leaders have yet to elect a successor.”

The statement went on: “It is crucial for Lebanese Members of Parliament to abide by their constitutional responsibility and proceed with the election of a president. We discussed concrete options with respect to implementing measures against those who are blocking progress on this front.”

