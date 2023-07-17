Russian ‘explanations’ for statement about disputed Gulf islands ‘insufficient’: Iran

Iran said on Monday that “explanations” provided to Tehran by Russia about a recent joint statement by Moscow and the Gulf Cooperation Council on three islands controlled by Iran but claimed by the UAE were not good enough.

Last week, foreign ministers from the GCC and Russia held talks and called for “a peaceful solution” to the issue of the Greater and Lesser Tunb islands and Abu Musa.

In response, Iran’s foreign ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador to Tehran to express objections to the statement’s content.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Omani counterpart in Tehran on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran had received “explanations” from Russia, but considered them to be inadequate.

“We do not consider these explanations to be sufficient and we do not accept any repetition of such practices and claims about Iran’s territorial integrity,” Iranian state media quoted Amir-Abdollahian as saying.

He said that Iran would not allow any violation of its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, adding: “We are unhappy with what was raised in this statement regarding the three islands of Iran.”

The three strategic islands, located in the Gulf near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, have long been a source of contention between the UAE and Iran.

Amir-Abdollahian also spoke about the war in Ukraine, saying Tehran believes the conflict there should be resolved through peace talks rather than military means.

He stressed Iran’s support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a stance that some interpreted as a subtle response to Russia’s joint statement with the GCC.

Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Iran of supplying weapons, particularly drones, to Russia for use against Ukraine.

Iran has denied the allegations and maintains its neutrality in the conflict.

