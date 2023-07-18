Chipotle to open for the first time in the Middle East

The popular Chipotle Mexican Grill will expand to have locations in the Middle East for the first time as early as next year, Alshaya Group announced on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, the American chain will open in Kuwait and the UAE in 2024.

It is expected that other regional locations will then be opened.

“We are excited to offer guests in the Middle East our responsibly sourced, classically-cooked real food, and look forward to furthering our purpose to cultivate a better world in this new territory,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol.

Mohammed Alshaya, the executive chairman of Alshaya Group, said the company was proud to be Chipotle’s first and only franchise partner “as we continue to enhance our portfolio by bringing world-leading brands to our customers across our markets.”

Chipotle exists in the US, Canada, the UK, France and Germany. Chipotle plans to open more than 255 new restaurants this year, with a long-term target of 7,000 locations in North America.