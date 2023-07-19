Turkey's Erdogan arrives in UAE, concluding his three-day Gulf tour

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the UAE on Wednesday, the last stop in his three-day Gulf tour aimed at boosting economic ties and bilateral relations with the region, state news agency WAM reported.

Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia and Qatar prior to arriving in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

The president, who was accompanied by his wife, was greeted at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Last year, Abu Dhabi agreed to a $5-billion swap deal in local currencies with Ankara to help its struggling lira. UAE companies have since announced several investments in Turkey.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek traveled to the UAE last month to discuss “economic cooperation opportunities” with counterparts, and they met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Ankara said.

Two senior Turkish officials have said Turkey expects Gulf countries to make direct investments of about $10 billion initially in domestic assets as a result of Erdogan’s trip to the region.

with Reuters

Read more:

GCC-Central Asia summit to boost economic, bilateral ties: Al-Falih

UAE traffic accidents on the rise, but less fatalities: Report

Tourism boost for UAE amid boom in summer staycations