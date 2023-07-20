EU strongly condemns attack against Swedish embassy in Iraq: Statement

The European Union strongly condemns the attack against the Swedish Embassy in Iraq and calls for the protection of diplomatic premises in Baghdad, in line with the Vienna Convention, according to a statement released Thursday.



While expressing hope for normalization of relations between Iraq and Sweden, the statement reads, “We look forward to the swift adoption of the necessary security measures by the Iraqi authorities to prevent further incidents and to hold the perpetrators of this attack accountable, as announced by the Iraqi Government.”

Hundreds of protestors stormed and set alight the Swedish embassy in Baghdad in response to a planned burning of the Quran outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, which was carried out after Swedish police granted a permit for it.



Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador on Thursday.



An Iraqi government statement added that Baghdad was also recalling its charge d’affaires in Sweden, and Iraq’s state news agency reported that Iraq had suspended the working permit of Sweden’s Ericsson on Iraqi soil.

With Reuters

