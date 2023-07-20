Iraqi government warns Sweden it would sever diplomatic ties if Quran is burned again
Iraq warned on Thursday that it would sever diplomatic ties with Sweden if a second Quran burning protest within several weeks goes ahead in Stockholm.
“The Iraqi government has informed the Swedish government through diplomatic channels that any recurrence of the incident involving the burning of the Holy Quran on Swedish soil would necessitate severing diplomatic relations,” said a statement from the prime minister’s office.
