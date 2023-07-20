Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Iraqi riot police try to disperse supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gathering for a protest outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on July 20, 2023. (AFP)
Iraqi riot police try to disperse supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gathering for a protest outside the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on July 20, 2023. (AFP)

Iraqi government warns Sweden it would sever diplomatic ties if Quran is burned again

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iraq warned on Thursday that it would sever diplomatic ties with Sweden if a second Quran burning protest within several weeks goes ahead in Stockholm.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Iraqi government has informed the Swedish government through diplomatic channels that any recurrence of the incident involving the burning of the Holy Quran on Swedish soil would necessitate severing diplomatic relations,” said a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Read more:

Sweden says storming of embassy in Iraq’s Baghdad is ‘totally unacceptable’

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size