Iraqi police fire water canon to disperse protesters from Sweden’s embassy

Iraqi riot police used water cannon early Thursday to disperse protesters from Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad, an AFP photographer said, after the building was set on fire in protest of a planned Koran burning in Stockholm.

Security forces armed with electric batons chased protesters away from the embassy, the AFP photographer said.

Developing

