Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A protester holds up a Koran as smoke rises from the Swedish embassy building as protesters gather near the embassy in Baghdad hours after it was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Koran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, July 20, 2023. (Reuters)
A protester holds up a Koran as smoke rises from the Swedish embassy building as protesters gather near the embassy in Baghdad hours after it was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Koran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq, July 20, 2023. (Reuters)

Iraqi police fire water canon to disperse protesters from Sweden’s embassy

AFP, Baghdad
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Iraqi riot police used water cannon early Thursday to disperse protesters from Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad, an AFP photographer said, after the building was set on fire in protest of a planned Koran burning in Stockholm.

Security forces armed with electric batons chased protesters away from the embassy, the AFP photographer said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Developing

Read more:

Swedish embassy in Baghdad stormed, set alight: Source, witness

Man who burned Quran in Sweden says planning another burning within 10 days

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size